BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was shot overnight in northeast Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue around 12:13 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived on scene they began canvassing the area and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Northeast District Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.