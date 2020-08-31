Comments
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD. (WJZ) — There have been mass layoffs at MGM National Harbor as the casino chain has laid off nearly 800 employees as part of corporate cutbacks as it continues to try and stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nationwide, the MGM chain is laying off 18,000 previously furloughed workers.
Affected employees will still receive health benefits through the end of next month.
MGM said it will also welcome back laid-off employees as it begins to add staff.
