ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County’s Task Force One has returned to Maryland after heading south to help with Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.
The 45-member team of rescuers, doctors and engineers had been asked by FEMA to activate to help find and care for anyone who was stuck in the destruction.
Six boats, several trucks and search K9s helped out on Montgomery, Alabama,
The crews left Friday and returned to Maryland Monday morning, welcomed by several officials from Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard counties.