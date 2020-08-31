BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore may be closed, but its motto remains the same: to help the communities around them.

With a heart for serving others, the sisters of IND laid out school supplies, masks and food for nearby families Monday ahead of the return to classes. Backpacks were filled to the brim with notebooks, pencils and craft supplies in addition to masks.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep our traditions alive,” Sue Petti, the president of the IND Alumni Association, said.

Even though IND closed its doors, the alumni association credited Sister Hildy’s memory as the fuel for their undying commitment to communities that need them.

“We are more than just a building, and we will keep that spirit alive through our sisterhood and through our new mission (which is) is going to be to helping girls in the inner city, helping students in the inner city,” Petti said.

As students attending public schools in Baltimore gear up for a school year unlike any other, those who live in the nearby Latrobe Homes came to pick up their tools for success.

“They need supplies and stuff for school. Coronavirus is stopping it and backing everything up,” parent Sylvia McNeil said.

For Devin, who is about to start kindergarten, the supply drive was a surprise.

“Mommy just took me here,” he said.

Parents said they were worried IND’s closure would mean support from the school would cease, but that wasn’t the case Monday.

“They always show love they make sure everyone is alright,” McNeil said.

The sisters also plan to hose a Thanksgiving Dinner like Sister Hildy used to do every year, saying they’re committed to organizing traditions for the students and community for years to come.