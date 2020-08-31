Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Heads up, Annapolis residents and visitors: parking meter enforcement will resume in a week.
After Labor Day, the city will once again be charging hourly fees at all of its meters. Those who violate the rules will be ticketed.
Parking fees and fines were suspended when the coronavirus pandemic started and the state of emergency was issued in March.
Parking enforcement resumed in Baltimore on July 13; parking permit enforcement begins Tuesday.
