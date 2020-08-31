BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are still looking for clues in a cold case: the death of 14-year-old Francis Daniel Crocetti.
Danny’s body was found by a couple of kids playing down by a stream in Yale Heights early one morning in March of 1975.
Police said Danny went to a party with his friends the evening of March 24 and was last seen around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of Alan Drive.
His body was found four days later on March 28, by two boys playing behind their home in a stream near the Our Lady of Victory School around 9:39 a.m.
Detectives continue to work on this case and are looking for anyone with information that could lead them to a suspect or suspects and find justice for the family.
Contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.