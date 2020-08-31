Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing 64-year-old man.
Serge Mykoff was last seen Monday in the 4200 block of Penhurst Avenue. He’s six feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes, police said.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.