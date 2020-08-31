DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County have arrested three teens in connection with a string of armed robberies in Dundalk Monday morning.
The Baltimore County Police Department said the first robbery happened just before 5 a.m. in the unit block of Yorkway. A man was getting ready to leave work when the trio — ages 13, 14, and 15 — reportedly pointed a gun at him and demanded his possessions.
The teens then fled in a white work truck, police said. Four more similar incidents were reported in the area between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
Officers later found the suspect vehicle on North Point Boulevard. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled, crashing into a fence and concrete barrier on Cold Mill Road.
All three were arrested, and stolen property and a handgun were found in the vehicle, police said.
The trio’s names are not being released due to them being juveniles.