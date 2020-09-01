DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police arrested two adults and four juveniles in connection with Monday’s auto thefts and burglaries in Baltimore County and the city.

A 911 call for eight or nine suspicious subjects and vehicles in Dundalk just before 3 a.m. racing around the area of Oakwood Road, 21222.

As officers arrived, those subjects fled in vehicles and on foot, all at first evading the officers.

One officer was able to catch up with one of the fleeing vehicles, however, but the driver and passenger had fled from the car on foot, escaping.

The officer determined the car they left behind had been stolen in a robbery in Baltimore City earlier Monday morning. Other vehicles that were left behind at the scene by some of the suspects who also fled on foot were stolen, police said.

Sometime later, 911 got a call for suspicious subjects walking along North Point Road. When officers stopped them, they were found with several sets of car keys that matched the vehicles left behind on Oakwood Road.

Around the same time, calls were coming in from various businesses reporting burglaries. Police learned the group walking along North Point Road were targeting car dealerships and repair shops, stealing keys and then stealing vehicles. Cash was also stolen at one of the locations, they said.

Ten vehicles were recovered, eight from Baltimore County and two from Baltimore City.

William Judson Street, 21, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and theft. He has been released on his own recognizance. A second adult was arrested as well but released without charge.

Four juveniles were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, auto theft, rogue and vagabond and theft from auto, police said.

They were all released to the custody of their guardians.

Officers from Baltimore County Police Department’s Dundalk Precinct are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.