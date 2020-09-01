ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections has mailed absentee ballot applications to all state voters, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.
With exactly nine weeks to go before Election Day, Hogan said the board told him Tuesday all applications have been mailed. The board began mailing the applications last week.
Despite calls from some for Hogan to move to an entirely mail-in election or to mail all registered voters a ballot rather than an application, the state has pushed forward with the plan to send out ballots only to those who request them.
State officials are still encouraging people to vote absentee, by mail or take part in early voting.
Hogan also expressed concern about whether election officials will be able to handle the changes to the general election following a rocky primary that was delayed due to the pandemic.
“I’m still concerned about whether or not they’re going to be able to pull it off, and we’re going to continue to try to stay on top of them, although … they don’t report to us we don’t really have a lot of oversight authority,” the governor said.
