ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Labor Day weekend is upon Maryland, and Gov. Hogan is reminding residents to stay vigilant, though the state will enter Stage 3 on Friday.

He specifically wants to point out that while we may often feel safe from COVID-19 from our family and friends, the number one activity of those who have tested positive since mid-July reported by 41 percent of those interviewed by contact tracers was attending family gatherings.

“I want to remind the people of Maryland that moving into stage three does not mean that this crisis is behind us, and remind them that we must remain vigilant so that we can keep Maryland open for business as we head into the holiday weekend,” he said.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

He said while people may feel unsafe going to a restaurant, bar or business the number one activity reported is family gatherings, with the next highest activity reported of those positive cases at 19 percent being house parties and outdoor events.

“We tend to feel safe when we’re around our family and friends, and, in fact, that’s when we let our guard down,” Gov. Hogan said. “And we don’t do the things that we do when we’re out in, in stores and out in places where we’re actually being careful and following all the good advice.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The governor even said back in July he has been guilty of this in the past.

“Even I am guilty of this. I had my daughters and son-in-laws and four grandkids over sitting in a room, watching movies with the kids without masks,” the governor told reporters. “…Not thinking that my granddaughter’s going to camp, the son-in-laws are going to work and we could have been spreading the virus,” he added.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.