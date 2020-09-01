BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Department of Transportation is adding new red light and speed cameras across the city.
It’s part of the city’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System, to increase safety by reducing driver speeds in school zones and keep drivers from running red lights.
The speed cameras detect vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour, which operate in Baltimore City school zones Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the school year. Violation fines are $40 set by state law.
The signs will be installed starting on or about September 14 and enforcement will start 14 days from the signs being put up at the following locations:
- 3500-3900 blocks of Greenspring Avenue – Kennedy Krieger High School
- 2000-2600 blocks of Orleans Street – William Paca Elementary School
- 4300-4700 blocks of Roland Avenue – Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
- 1900-2900 blocks of Harford Road – Harford Heights and Reach Partnership School
- 600-1100 blocks of E. Biddle Street – Frances Academy
- 3500-4700 blocks of Erdman Avenue – Archbishop Curley High School
- 5300-5500 blocks of Frederick Avenue – North Bend Elementary School
- 600-1000 blocks of E. Belvedere Avenue – Govans Elementary School
Along with the speed cameras, the red light camera monitoring system consists of stationary cameras that use sensors working in conjunction with traffic control signals to record images of motor vehicles entering an intersection during a red light signal phase. These operate 24 hours a day every day of the year, with a fine of $75 by state law.
These cameras will begin enforcing on September 7 at the following locations:
- Fallsway (northbound) at E. Madison Street
- Pratt Street (eastbound) at Central Avenue
