BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate an attack caught on camera over the weekend in which one man is seen striking another man with a brick, knocking him out.

On Tuesday, Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello said police have identified the victim, who does not appear to have serious injuries.

Police said the victim told them he suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

Further details were not immediately available.

Shocking video of Sunday’s incident has been shared over and over again on social media.

According to the police report, an officer responded to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street for a report of an aggravated assault. When the officer arrived, however, there was no victim on the scene. The officer did see a pool of blood on the north side of the sidewalk.

Upon following up with the person who called, the citizen who reported it refused to give his name or address but said he was in his home around 6:30 p.m. on West Hamburg Street when he heard a loud argument between two men.

One of the men began to walk away when the other picked up two bricks, approached the other man and struck him in the back of the head. The man then ran away, leaving the victim on the ground.

“It happened so fast,” one witness, who did not want to be identified, told WJZ. “When I saw him running I thought he was running to talk to the guy.”

The neighbor said he yelled to the victim and asked him if he wanted an ambulance, but the man said he was okay.

Costello posted the video on Instagram, condemning the attack.

In his post, he said the attack happened at around 6:35 p.m. at the northwest intersection of West Hamburg Street and Leadenhall Street.

“It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Costello wrote.

The councilman echoed those comments in an interview Monday.

“It’s a depraved act, it’s disgusting,” he said.

He said detectives are investigating this incident and seeking any information, including camera footage between the times of 6 and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore Police Department.

