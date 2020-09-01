BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore is officially returning the toppled Christopher Columbus statue to its original owners.

The agreement is set to be finalized during Wednesday’s Board of Estimates meeting.

The Christopher Columbus statue was gifted to the City of Baltimore in 1984 by the Italian American Organization United.

At that time, the city agreed to maintain the property and the statue.

In July 2020, there was both celebration and condemnation after protesters tore down the monument and tossed it into the harbor.

It’s one of the latest to fall during nationwide outrage over images that many feel signify racism and oppression.

For the time being, the Italian American Organization United has been keeping the statue in an undisclosed location, awaiting restoration.

On Wednesday, the city’s Board of Estimates is slated to vote to officially transfer ownership of the statue to the Italian American community which says it will be fronting anywhere between $65 and $70,000 in repairs.

On the Board of Estimates September 2 agenda, it writes that the city “wishes to protect and preserve the statue for its artistic and historical significance, but recognizes that this public display on city property may not best serve those ends.”

“We have received a lot of donations and contributions from people inside Maryland and outside Maryland, from individuals whose emotions range from concerned to being outraged at what happened,” John Pica, President of Italian American Organizations United, said. “We are not going to bring the statue back to the Columbus Plaza in Little Italy. It’ll be located or relocated at a safe location.”

Pica said moving forward, the group is working with its local councilman to possibly rename this plaza and to display a different Italian figure on the existing pedestal.

One idea is to place a statue of Mother Cabrini, who was a major supporter of Italian immigrants in the early 1900s.