BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have a new auction to benefit Baltimore’s Living Classrooms, and you can get involved!
Fans have a chance to to bid on a collections of items from some of their favorite Orioles, including Rio Ruiz.
Ruiz’s basket comes with a signed ball, gloves and other goodies.
In catcher Chance Sisco’s package, there are signed cleats, a Philadelphia Eagles blanket and a beach cooler backpack.
You can bid online from now until next Monday. For more information, please click here.