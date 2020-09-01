CORONAVIRUS IN MD:614 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have a new auction to benefit Baltimore’s Living Classrooms, and you can get involved!

Fans have a chance to to bid on a collections of items from some of their favorite Orioles, including Rio Ruiz.

Ruiz’s basket comes with a signed ball, gloves and other goodies.

In catcher Chance Sisco’s package, there are signed cleats, a Philadelphia Eagles blanket and a beach cooler backpack.

You can bid online from now until next Monday. For more information, please click here. 

