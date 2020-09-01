Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A state lawmaker is pushing to have three historically Black colleges and universities cut ties with the University System of Maryland.
Del. Julian Ivey, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, plans to introduce The Maryland HBCU Independence Act which would split Bowie State University, Coppin State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore from USM.
Under the bill, each university would have its own 15-member Board of Regents made up of HBCU alumni and current students.
In a statement, Ivey said the HBCUs should have the same amount of autonomy that Morgan State University has, adding he feels USM hasn’t prioritized support for the HBCUs.