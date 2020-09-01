CORONAVIRUS IN MD:614 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly $16 million is being poured into airports across the State of Maryland, all in an effort to improve safety.

Eight airports, including Baltimore-Washington International, will share the funds, but St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will be getting most of it, more than $5.5 million.

At most of the airports, the money will go toward extending or rebuilding runways. This is all part of a bigger project by the FAA, investing in airport safety at 405 airports nationwide.

 

