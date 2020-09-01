TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials are encouraging residents to request the mail-in ballots early and to make a plan to vote.

“Every single vote matters,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “No matter how or for whom you vote, please make sure that you do vote.”

The general election is less than 100 days away. You must make the request a mail-in ballot by Oct. 20 and you will receive your ballot during the first week of October.

The county has received 65,000 requests for mail-in ballots and expect 420,000 people will vote in the upcoming election.

Eligible voters can submit their mail-in ballots via 13 drop boxes around the county or through the mail.

Although the county will be creating a system where people can vote safely in person, county officials said voters need to decide how they want to vote as soon as possible.

Early voting centers will also be open ahead of Election Day for eight days.

The county still needs more election judges to help with early voting and on Election Day. In order to ensure that enough judges have signed up, the county will provide $100 incentive in addition to their typical pay of $250 for chief judges and $185 for election judges per day.

“Voting is our most sacred right as Americans,” Olszewski said.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones also encouraged her fellow county residents to request a mail-in ballot and submit it right away.

House leadership has successful urged the state board of elections to provide free postage for mail-in ballots.

“This is a great opportunity to serve your community,” Jones said, asking people to sign up to be election judges.