ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is teaming up with Apple and Google on a program that will help let people know if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.

During a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland will be one of the first states in the country to use Exposure Notifications Express.

Apple describes the program, which is built into iOS 13.7 and later, as app-less functionality that will allow states to let people know by text, email or phone if they test positive for COVID-19. People can then submit their data to a database, which will then allow other devices to detect whether they’ve come into contact who tested positive.

The program requires states to opt in, which Maryland has.

The program will be available beginning Tuesday on devices running iOS 13.7 and for devices running Android 6.0 or higher beginning later this month, CNET reports.

Further details of the program were not immediately available.

