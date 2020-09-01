CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WJZ) — Philadelphia’s mayor is under fire after a photo of him dining at a restaurant indoors in Maryland went viral over the weekend.

The photo was shared around Sunday with heavy criticism at Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney as restaurants in bars in Philadelphia are still closed inside to customers.

He apologized in a tweet Monday, citing the low case count in the Maryland county he visited as the reason he dined indoors.

Restaurants in Maryland are currently open for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, however some areas are not allowing indoor dining depending on the jurisdiction.

