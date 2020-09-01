PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WJZ) — Philadelphia’s mayor is under fire after a photo of him dining at a restaurant indoors in Maryland went viral over the weekend.
The photo was shared around Sunday with heavy criticism at Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney as restaurants in bars in Philadelphia are still closed inside to customers.
He apologized in a tweet Monday, citing the low case count in the Maryland county he visited as the reason he dined indoors.
I know some are upset that I dined indoors at a restaurant in Maryland yesterday. I felt the risk was low because the county I visited has had fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia.
Regardless, I understand the frustration.
— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 31, 2020
Restaurants in Maryland are currently open for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity, however some areas are not allowing indoor dining depending on the jurisdiction.
Read more from the mayor’s office with CBS Philly.