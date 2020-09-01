BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Elkton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to making threatening interstate communications.
Phillip Cline, Jr., 39, admitted that during a recorded phone conversation with an employee of an auto loan business, he threatened to physically harm the employee, whom he described using racial epithets.
According to Cline’s plea agreement, on February 1, 2019, an employee of an auto loan business contacted Cline about what the business suspected to be a delinquent auto loan.
During the call, which was recorded, Cline was upset with the caller and unwilling to provide information verifying his identity.
Ultimately, Cline, who was advised that the call was being recorded, used racial epithets to threaten the employee with physical harm.
Cline faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.