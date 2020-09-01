TANEYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Taneytown man will spend 18 months behind bars for ramming his truck into City Hall over a water bill dispute last year, the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Rodney Davis, 56, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Judge Fred Hecker sentenced him to 10 years in prison with all but 18 months suspended on the assault charge and three years in prison with all but 18 months suspended on the malicious destruction charge. The prison time will run concurrently.

Davis will also have to pay $51,735.99 in restitution to the city.

Officials said Davis rammed his truck into City Hall six times on August 30, 2019, after the city shut his water off. His wife was reportedly on the phone with Councilman Joseph Vigliotti minutes before the crash when Davis was heard saying he was “done with the city” and planned to drive his truck into the building.

One person, an IT manager for the city, was inside the building at 5:45 p.m. when the incident occurred. Most other staff members had left for the Labor Day weekend around an hour before the Dodge Dakota crashed into their desks.

In a statement at the time, Mayor Bradley Wantz called the incident “nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city.”

The damage forced the city to close the building for several days.

In a victim impact statement, the IT manager who was in the building at the time said he and other city workers fear they may be targeted again, the state’s attorney’s office said.