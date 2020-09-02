BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot in Baltimore early Wednesday morning in two separate incidents.
Eastern district officers were called to the 1300 block of North Milton Avenue around 2:49 a.m. for a reported shooting.
There, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives learned the man was shot in the 700 block of North Rose Street. Other officers were dispatched to that location earlier after receiving a “Shot Spotter” alert.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP
Then around 4:17 a.m., northeast district officers were called to the 1300 block of Ramblewood Road to investigate another reported shooting.
That’s where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers learned the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Leith Walk. The man ran after he was shot and collapsed on Ramblewood Road.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.