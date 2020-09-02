Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting earlier Wednesday afternoon in north Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 500 block of E. Cold Spring Lane at 2:42 p.m. for a report of a shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man had been shot in the leg.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said they believe he was in the 4700 block of York Road when he was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.