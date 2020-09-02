BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City students have the opportunity for some in-person learning this semester, though the school system will be taught online for at least the beginning of the fall semester.

Starting September 28, Baltimore City Public Schools and Baltimore City Recreation & Parks will partner to give more than 1,000 students in-person access to their virtual learning lessons at 15 locations both in schools and city rec centers.

Student Learning Centers will give students grades K-5 who might be less likely to be engaged in virtual learning a way to complete their lessons.

From 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, students will participate in virtual learning in small cohort groups led by a distance learning proctor.

Students will also be able to do recreation-led activities to get their minds and bodies moving.

The program will be limited to 10 to 15 students per group, with some consideration given to children of parents who have to work in-person during the pandemic, students who weren’t able to actively participate in the spring virtual learning, who attend the student learning center host school or attended any other school eligible for the Concentrations of Poverty grant.

If a family thinks their student qualifies, they can apply here between September 1 and September 9.

“As we learned in the spring, the transition from a traditional classroom to a virtual learning environment can create challenges for some of our most vulnerable students – including those without ready access to, or familiarity with technology, internet, and other resources,” said Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer of Baltimore City Public Schools. “I am proud that City Schools and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks are collaborating to meet that need by providing safe and healthy spaces where students who need extra support can learn.”

Both schools and BCRP recreation centers will host the Student Learning Centers at the following locations:

William Paca Elementary

Waverly Elementary Middle

Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary Middle

Dorothy I. Height Elementary

Elmer A. Henderson Elementary Middle

Wildwood Elementary Middle

Mary E. Rodman Elementary

Sinclair Lane Elementary

Pimlico Elementary Middle

Sandtown-Winchester Elementary Middle

Farring Bay-Brook Recreation Center

Lakeland Recreation and STEAM Center

John Ruhrah Elementary Middle

Beechfield Elementary Middle

Baltimore International Academy East

Families who are selected will be notified between September 14-16.

