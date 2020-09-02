BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to to access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Igor Cooper Rosensteel, 29, of Middle River, admitted that he posed as a Secret Service Agent to gain the trust of his victims, then exploited them, stealing bank checks and credit cards, among other things.

According to his guilty plea, on August 3, 2018, Rosensteel was driving in Baltimore when he was pulled over by police for driving with a suspended license.

When the patrol officer asked for Rosensteel’s license and registration, he instead pulled a law enforcement badge from his pocket and told the officer that he was a Secret Service Agent.

The officer detected the smell of alcohol from the vehicle and believed that Rosensteel was attempting to use his law enforcement badge to get out of a traffic ticket. He was taken to the police station and continued to maintain that he was a law enforcement officer.

Local police contacted the U.S. Secret Service. A background investigation revealed that Rosensteel had never worked as an officer or employee of the U.S. government. After real Secret Service agents traveled to the police station in Baltimore, Rosensteel admitted that he had lied about being an agent and that the badge was fake.

Additional investigation revealed that from about January 2017 through February 2019, Rosensteel falsely held himself out to be a federal law enforcement officer and used this law enforcement status to defraud at least eight victims.

According to court documents, Rosensteel used his law enforcement status to get anything from free parking and food in restaurants, to gaining the trust of women he met online.

Using his phony law enforcement persona to create a sense of security and trust, Rosensteel exploited his victims by cashing out bank loans in the victims’ names, saddling them with resulting debt and fees, according to court documents.

After being invited into victims’ homes, Rosensteel admitted that he searched their belongings, stealing keys, bank checks and credit cards, then used those items to go on lavish spending sprees, with resulting losses of more than $20,000.

Rosensteel faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for access device fraud and a mandatory two years in federal prison, consecutive to any other sentence imposed, for aggravated identity theft.