BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the school year kicking off virtually for Baltimore City Public Schools, it’s been a challenge for some parents to get their hands on Chromebook computers their kids need for class.

In just a few days, Baltimore City Public Schools will kick off the new academic year with online learning. But, not every student has the access to the tools they need.

“Our job as a school is to make sure they have everything available at their disposable to be successful,” Rashida Ford, Assistant Principal of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, said.

In an attempt to close the digital divide, the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women said, since June, they’ve fundraised over $110,000 to buy hundreds of Chromebooks for their students.

On Wednesday, they began handing them out.

Eighth-grader Jahya Edwards said she’s excited to keep learning with her friends.

“It’s helped because some kids at home don’t have the computers to do their virtual school work,” Edwards said. “So it’s helpful.”

In March, schools shut down and turned toward virtual learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting Chromebooks in high demand.

Some school leaders were worried students would fall behind without the technology to connect them with teachers.

“It’s important they have those devices to be fully successful,” Jorden Jones, Principal of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, said.

The school said it plans on holding another event on Thursday to hand out more Chromebooks to students. So far, they’ve handed out over 100.

School officials said they’re still accepting donations for anyone who is interested in helping out.

