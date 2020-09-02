CORONAVIRUS IN MD: Hospitalizations Slightly Down, ICU Cases Flat As More Than 450 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Maryland News, Mount Vernon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, why not head outside and enjoy a good meal.

We’re not just talking about going to your favorite restaurant.

Topside in Mount Vernon is out with “picnic backpacks to-go.” Each one is filled with two entrees, a side, dessert and drinks.

Not only that, you also get a reusable plates and utensils. You can also add cocktails or a bottle of wine.

If you’re interested, you just have to order the $85 package 24 hours in advance.

CBS Baltimore Staff

