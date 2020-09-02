BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS Animal Shelter recently got a surprise; a dozen reptiles and two ducks through its partnership with Baltimore City Animal Control.
Although a majority of the animals that arrive at BARCS are cats and dogs, the nonprofit takes in all animals that are in need of a safe place.
BARCS is also asking for your help in reaching its goal of $200,000 in this year’s BARCStoberfest fundraiser.
BARCStoberfest will go virtual this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The nonprofit said it depends on the donations to care for animals in need in Baltimore City.
BARCS said every year its shelter gives refuge to 12,000 animals who are in need of food, shelter, medical care and love.
For more information on this year’s BARCStoberfest, click here.