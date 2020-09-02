ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 450 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland as of Wednesday morning, as the number of hospitalizations slightly decreased.

A total of 109,319 COVID-19 cases were reported in Maryland over the span of the pandemic, that’s 456 more than Tuesday. Hospitalizations went down from 377 to 370, while ICU cases remain flat going up by once case since Tuesday to 113.

A total of 3,623 Marylanders have died from the virus, six more since Tuesday.

The state’s positivity rate is down to 3.36%.

More than 1.96 million coronavirus tests were administered in the state of which 1.23 million have come back negative.

A total of 14,351 people have been hospitalized in the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland would be moving into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which now allows for indoor movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen as well as restaurants to expand indoor dining to 75% capacity. But Baltimore’s mayor says the city won’t be moving to Phase 3 just yet.

By County

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 395 (20) Anne Arundel 8,400 (227) 10* Baltimore City 14,535 (441) 20* Baltimore County 15,593 (581) 23* Calvert 791 (27) 1* Caroline 513 (3) Carroll 1,700 (120) 3* Cecil 795 (30) 1* Charles 2,403 (92) 2* Dorchester 462 (6) Frederick 3,505 (118) 7* Garrett 63 Harford 2,500 (67) 3* Howard 4,415 (111) 6* Kent 264 (22) 2* Montgomery 20,103 (782) 39* Prince George’s 26,356 (770) 23* Queen Anne’s 556 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,121 (55) Somerset 196 (4) Talbot 473 (4) Washington 1,321 (33) Wicomico 1,568 (47) Worcester 835 (23) 1* Data not available (9) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,983 10-19 7,841 (2) 20-29 19,708 (23) 1* 30-39 20,258 (46) 6* 40-49 17,963 (119) 3* 50-59 16,085 (292) 16* 60-69 10,895 (592) 13* 70-79 6,607 (899) 26* 80+ 5,523 (1,642) 78* Data not available (2) 1* Female 57,579 (1,770) 76* Male 51,284 (1,847) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 35,080 (1,486) 55* Asian (NH) 2,061 (133) 6* White (NH) 25,309 (1,527) 69* Hispanic 24,872 (421) 10* Other (NH) 5,042 (39) Data not available 16,499 (11) 4*

