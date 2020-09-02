ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 450 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland as of Wednesday morning, as the number of hospitalizations slightly decreased.
A total of 109,319 COVID-19 cases were reported in Maryland over the span of the pandemic, that’s 456 more than Tuesday. Hospitalizations went down from 377 to 370, while ICU cases remain flat going up by once case since Tuesday to 113.
A total of 3,623 Marylanders have died from the virus, six more since Tuesday.
The state’s positivity rate is down to 3.36%.
More than 1.96 million coronavirus tests were administered in the state of which 1.23 million have come back negative.
A total of 14,351 people have been hospitalized in the state.
On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Maryland would be moving into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which now allows for indoor movie theaters and other entertainment venues to reopen as well as restaurants to expand indoor dining to 75% capacity. But Baltimore’s mayor says the city won’t be moving to Phase 3 just yet.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|395
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,400
|(227)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,535
|(441)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,593
|(581)
|23*
|Calvert
|791
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|513
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,700
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|795
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,403
|(92)
|2*
|Dorchester
|462
|(6)
|Frederick
|3,505
|(118)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,500
|(67)
|3*
|Howard
|4,415
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|264
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,103
|(782)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,356
|(770)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|556
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,121
|(55)
|Somerset
|196
|(4)
|Talbot
|473
|(4)
|Washington
|1,321
|(33)
|Wicomico
|1,568
|(47)
|Worcester
|835
|(23)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,983
|10-19
|7,841
|(2)
|20-29
|19,708
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,258
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,963
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,085
|(292)
|16*
|60-69
|10,895
|(592)
|13*
|70-79
|6,607
|(899)
|26*
|80+
|5,523
|(1,642)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|57,579
|(1,770)
|76*
|Male
|51,284
|(1,847)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|35,080
|(1,486)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,061
|(133)
|6*
|White (NH)
|25,309
|(1,527)
|69*
|Hispanic
|24,872
|(421)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,042
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,499
|(11)
|4*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.