TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will move into Stage Three effective Friday at 5 p.m. along with the state.
They will go with a modified plan, which will allow enclosed and outdoor theaters to reopen and retail and religious facilities to expand indoor capacity.
Face coverings are still required for those five-years-old and up, in any indoor business, service, organization or establishment that serves the general public.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is still urging residents to do anything they can to slow the spread, including social distancing.
County officials have already issued notices to “multiple bars and restaurants” across the county for violation of state COVID-19 requirements.
Baltimore City will not move into Phase Three, but said it does anticipate to move into its Phase 2 next week.
Harford and Howard counties said shortly after Gov. Hogan’s announcement they will move into Stage 3, citing their low metrics.
