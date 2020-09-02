ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Youth tackle football may resume in Anne Arundel County, just a day after parents and coaches called for their kids to be able to play.

Protesters in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday called on County Executive Steuart Pittman to reopen youth football.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said Wednesday the Anne Arundel Department of Health and the Department of Recreation and Parks established guidelines for tackle youth football and competitive cheerleading stunts to resume.

The county had originally announced a modified fall football season of just flag football, but in considering Gov. Hogan’s Stage Three announcement, will now allow the tackle version.

“I was uncomfortable with the risk classifications in the state of Maryland’s guidelines, and am pleased that our kids will now be allowed to play real tackle football,” said County Executive Pittman. “Football is a great sport that teaches important life lessons. I trust that our players and coaches will do the hard work of implementing the health department’s safety practices that will limit the spread of the virus, keep the season open, and allow us to achieve the new case rate standard required to get our kids back to their school classrooms. That’s our next challenge.”

Football leagues choosing to resume tackle football and competitive cheering should put additional safety measures in place to keep the players and coaches safely distanced from one another, per CDC recommendations, the county said Wednesday.

2,000 kids are in the league, each paying upwards of $150 to play with nothing to show for it except a clean jersey that will never be worn.

The Department of Recreation and Parks is also set to issue more guidance on regulations and requirements for the season, posted to the department’s website.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.