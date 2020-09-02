Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people and a firefighter were injured during a house fire in west Baltimore on Tuesday night.
The fire broke out along the 2100 block of Druid Hill Avenue. By the time crews arrived, flames had engulfed the second and third floors of a row home.
Firefighters say two people had to jump out of the window to escape the blaze. The fire did spread to other homes as crews worked to get it under control.
One firefighter suffered burns and two adults were critically injured.
Investigators are now searching for a cause.