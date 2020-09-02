CORONAVIRUS IN MD: Hospitalizations Slightly Down, ICU Cases Flat As More Than 450 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMTough as Nails
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Druid Hill Avenue, Fire, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people and a firefighter were injured during a house fire in west Baltimore on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out along the 2100 block of Druid Hill Avenue. By the time crews arrived, flames had engulfed the second and third floors of a row home.

Firefighters say two people had to jump out of the window to escape the blaze. The fire did spread to other homes as crews worked to get it under control.

One firefighter suffered burns and two adults were critically injured.

Investigators are now searching for a cause.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply