COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — If you can win a Super Bowl trophy, a Mirrorball trophy shouldn’t be too hard, right?
Vernon Davis, a former Terp and pro footballer, will be the first Maryland athlete to compete on Dancing with the Stars, according to his alma mater.
Super Bowl Trophy ✅
Mirrorball Trophy ⏳@VernonDavis85 will be the first Maryland athlete to compete on Dancing with the Stars! pic.twitter.com/cluxlL9CqF
— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) September 2, 2020
ABC revealed its new Dancing with the Stars cast Wednesday morning, which includes the former San Francisco 49ers tight end.
Davis graduated from Dunbar High School, then played for the Maryland Terrapins football team.
Among the cast is also Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, rapper Nelly, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean.
He won’t be the only pro athlete on the cast however- former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir will hit the stage as well.
The season premieres on September 14.