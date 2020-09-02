CORONAVIRUS IN MD: Hospitalizations Slightly Down, ICU Cases Flat As More Than 450 New Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two seven-month-old kittens are waiting at the MDSPCA for their new parents to come find them.

Tabitha and Tango have spent a lot of time getting medical treatment at the shelter. Tabitha is blind and Tango is blind in one eye.

Courtesy: MDSPCA

Courtesy: MDSPCA

 

The sweet pair can be a little shy when first meeting people, but they love attention and petting — as long as you take it slow. They also love snuggles and playtime.

The kittens may take a while to adjust to a new home and a gradual transition is recommended.

You can apply to adopt Tabitha and Tango at MDSPCA.org/adopt.

