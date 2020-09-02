BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether it’s in-person or at home, Marylanders are some of the hardest workers in the United States, a new study finds.
The WalletHub study ranked Maryland ninth in its list of the most hard-working states in the country. The study looked at the average workweek hours and the number of workers with multiple jobs, among other factors.
Topping the list was North Dakota, followed by Alaska, Wyoming, Texas and Nebraska. At the bottom was West Virginia.
Maryland ranked higher than some of its neighbors; Delaware came in at number 26 and Pennsylvania was 39th. Virginia came in one spot above Maryland at number 8.
The study also gave Maryland high marks for being the fifth-highest state in terms of the number of volunteer hours per resident.
While the study gave high marks for workweek hours and the number of jobs a person had, it also pointed out overworking can have a number of negative consequences.