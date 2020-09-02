CORONAVIRUS IN MD: Hospitalizations Slightly Down, ICU Cases Flat As More Than 450 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is possible for parts of Maryland Wednesday night and Thursday.

A line of showers and storms will move west to east across the region, bringing heavy downpours, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes to the region. The best window of time for seeing rain is between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Much of the state, including Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties, is under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight. Washington, D.C. is also included in the watch.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Carroll and northeastern Frederick counties until 7:45 p.m. A separate severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Howard, Montgomery and southern Frederick counties until 7:45 p.m. Strong winds are the main threat from the severe line.

Storm chances continue into Thursday, with much of Maryland, including the Baltimore area, under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Numerous severe storms will be possible, and there’s also a heightened tornado threat.

