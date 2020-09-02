BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather is possible for parts of Maryland Wednesday night and Thursday.
A line of showers and storms will move west to east across the region, bringing heavy downpours, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes to the region. The best window of time for seeing rain is between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Much of the state, including Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties, is under a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight. Washington, D.C. is also included in the watch.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne's, Talbot and Baltimore City in MD until 12:00am. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 2, 2020
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Carroll and northeastern Frederick counties until 7:45 p.m. A separate severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Howard, Montgomery and southern Frederick counties until 7:45 p.m. Strong winds are the main threat from the severe line.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Frederick, Howard, and Montgomery County in MD until 7:45pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 2, 2020
Storm chances continue into Thursday, with much of Maryland, including the Baltimore area, under an enhanced risk for severe weather.
Numerous severe storms will be possible, and there’s also a heightened tornado threat.
