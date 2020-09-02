Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re heading down to Ocean City, Maryland, this Labor Day weekend, make sure you have your mask.
The town’s requirement that face coverings be worn on the boardwalk has been extended.
Ocean City’s declaration on masks initially went into effect July 31 and was set to expire August 31.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
If you don’t have a mask, you can pick one up at the Caroline Street information booth.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.