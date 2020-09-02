FORT WASHINGTON, MD. (WJZ) — Troopers arrested and charged a Prince George’s County man early Wednesday morning after an investigation found evidence he distributed and possessed child pornography.
In March 2020, state police’s computer crimes unit got a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving child pornography distribution online.
The investigation led to 26-year-old Rafael E. Mancia-Hernandez. Early Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m., state police, assisted by the Prince George’s County Police Department and Homeland Security served a warrant at his home.
Police found multiple child pornography files on the suspects’ electronic devices.
Rafael E. Mancia-Hernandez, 26, of Fort Washington, is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.