COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Almost four months ago, Marcy Myles-Clark picked up her husband from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

He’d spent 46 days in the hospital as he battled COVID-19. When he was released in early May, he’d recovered enough to return home, but he would need months of therapy.

This week, Theirrien Clark gave WJZ an update on his condition.

“I am feeling a lot better,” he said. “I’m not at a hundred percent right now, but it’s definitely a long ways from where I came.”

“We are doing great. A lot better than we were the first time you saw us,” Marcy Myles-Clark said.

Clark had retreated from death’s door while in the hospital. His condition was so serious, he was on a ventilator 28 of the 46 days he was in the hospital.

Now that he’s back home, Clark says he has lingering problems like nerve damage in one arm and problems with balancing. He’s now receiving therapy sessions from MedStar Health Physical Therapy at Westminster.

“They would ask me to walk 20 steps, I would walk 40 steps. I was so determined I didn’t want to go back,” Clark said.

Nurse practitioner Kathleen Bailey believes Clark is the sickest COVID-19 patient they’ve had.

“It just amazes me, and I think it amazes our team because he was so sick,” Bailey said. “We didn’t know what to do at the time and we just braced ourselves for the worst, and it is so heartwarming and it is so amazing when you see and hear the stories of him getting better, fully functional, no cognitive deficits.”

Clark says he’s gained 25 to 30 pounds of the 52 that he lost. Both he and his wife say they are grateful for the nurses and doctors who helped him to recover.

