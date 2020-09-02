SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A Wicomico County juvenile was charged Wednesday for three separate alleged arsons in Salisbury.
The 14-year-old was charged with attempted arson, two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
Officials say the first incident happened around 4:44 p.m. on April 14, in the 1000 block of Roger Street. A blaze in a single family house was determined to be arson and caused $2,500 in damages.
The second incident happened on the morning of August 10, in an apartment on Second Street, officials say.
The Salisbury Police Department responded and took a report of destruction of property at the address. Further investigation led to a joint effort between the Salisbury Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which resulted in the discovery of an attempted arson at the structure.
Officials say the third incident happened on August 11, at 11:30 p.m. in the same apartment on Second Street. An actual fire in the home caused around $30,000 in damages. This fire was also determined to be arson.
After Deputy State Fire Marshals located the juvenile and made him aware of the charges, the juvenile was released to the custody of their parents. All information will be sent to the Department of Juvenile Services for appropriate court action.
The maximum penalty for all of these charges combined is 103 years imprisonment and/or $162,500.00 in fines.