WJZ is a proud sponsor of the Brigance Brigade and this year the event the 2020 Celebration of Champions is going virtual.
You can fight ALS by signing up here: https://brigancebrigade.org
The Brigance Brigade Foundation is a nonprofit that’s mission is to equip, encourage and empower people living with ALS.
It was found by former champion football player O.J. Brigance and his wife, Chanda.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BBF has seen its impact — family resources are strained, in-home care opportunities are limited and primary caregivers risk getting sick by leaving their homes to work or attend to their loved ones.
Sign up today and make a team! Bring your own brigade.