LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — A woman and a teenage boy were injured in a double shooting in Lansdowne Tuesday night.
Police responded to the Lansdowne Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road at around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting. They found a woman who had been shot in the upper body. She was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.
Shortly after, officers learned of a second victim, a teenage boy, who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Police learned the victims were talking to each other in the parking lot of the shopping center when two suspects approached and shot them, then both fled.
Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call 410-307-2020.