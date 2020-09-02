BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Who will join Mr. Trash Wheel, Captain Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel in cleaning Baltimore’s waterways this fall? The public gets to decide.
The Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative has opened voting for a name for the city’s fourth trash wheel, which will be installed in November at the mouth of the Gwynns Falls.
Initiative director Adam Lindquist said in a news release the organization whittled down a list of thousands of suggestions to four contenders:
- Doctor Gwynn, Trash Wheel (aka Doctor Trash Wheel)
- Gwynda the Good Wheel of the West (aka Gwynda Trash Wheel)
- Inspector Gwynn Trash Wheel (aka Inspector Trash Wheel)
- Lady Gwynnevere Trashington (aka Lady Trash Wheel)
The new trash wheel is expected to cost $820,000 and $180,000 to cover annual operating costs. A number of groups, including the Maryland Port Administration and the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, have contributed funding to make the project happen.
Since the first trash wheel was installed in 2014, the program has removed nearly 1,500 tons of trash from Baltimore waterways.
To vote for the new trash wheel’s name, click here. The winner will be announced in November.