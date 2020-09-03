CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up Slightly As State Surpasses 110K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 51-year-old woman was shot in the arm late Wednesday in Baltimore.

Officers were called to an area hospital around 11:15 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

Northeast detectives learned the woman was shot at the intersection Montpelier and Harford Road.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 10:54 p.m. after receiving a “Shot Spotter” alert.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

 

