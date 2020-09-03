UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Thursday that a grand jury indicted county police officer, Corporal Brian Newcomer, on attempted second-degree rape and second-degree assault charges.
Newcomer was indicted on charges of attempted second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree assault, false imprisonment, fourth degree sex offense and related offenses for an incident that occurred on July 30, 2020.
PGPD Suspends Cpl. Brian Newcomer Following Arrest On Six Charges, Including 2nd-Degree Attempted Rape
“The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing. When we were made aware of the arrest, the corporal’s police powers were immediately suspended. Our Internal Affairs Division has also launched an investigation into the officer’s actions and we are fully cooperating with Maryland State Police,” Interim Chief Hector Velez said in a statement when Newcomer was arrested in August.
Newcomer has been an officer with the PGPD since 2013.