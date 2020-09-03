BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore nightclub is closing its doors after 30 years due to challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Grand Central, known to be LGBTQ+ friendly, said “After over 30 years of serving the community, Grand Central sadly has shut its doors. Given the overwhelming challenges created by the pandemic and our beverage-only driven business, the operations were not sustainable as we prepare for the next chapter.”
“We appreciate all of our customers and supporters and thank them for their long-time loyalty; we look forward to celebrating the institution’s legacy in the future development. We strongly believe in the Mt. Vernon community and will always drive to be stewards of quality, growth and retention to ensure the neighborhood’s character stays true to form,” their Facebook post continued.
Here’s the full message on their Facebook page:
