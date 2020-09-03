ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders hospitalized due to the coronavirus and the state’s positivity rate increased slightly Thursday as the state topped 110,000 total cases of the virus, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Thursday, Maryland has logged 110,012 total COVID-19 cases and 3,634 deaths, up from 109,319 and 3,623 on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 110,012 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,989,891 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.41%. Number of persons tested negative: 1,247,593

The state’s test positivity rate increased from 3.36 percent on Wednesday to 3.41 percent on Thursday. Nearly two million tests have been conducted in the state — 1,989,891; of those, 1,247,593 came back negative.

The number of hospitalizations also went up from 370 on Wednesday to 382 on Thursday. Of those, 270 are in acute care and 112 are in intensive care.

Here’s a breakdown of total cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 398 (20) Anne Arundel 8,536 (227) 11* Baltimore City 14,626 (443) 20* Baltimore County 15,825 (584) 23* Calvert 795 (27) 1* Caroline 522 (3) Carroll 1,728 (120) 3* Cecil 809 (30) 1* Charles 2,424 (92) 2* Dorchester 468 (7) Frederick 3,532 (118) 7* Garrett 63 Harford 2,552 (67) 4* Howard 4,459 (111) 6* Kent 270 (22) 2* Montgomery 20,281 (782) 39* Prince George’s 26,565 (774) 23* Queen Anne’s 560 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,130 (56) Somerset 201 (4) Talbot 478 (4) Washington 1,349 (34) Wicomico 1,587 (47) Worcester 854 (25) 1* Data not available (12)

Here’s a breakdown of total cases and deaths by age and gender(probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 4,038 10-19 8,029 (2) 20-29 19,998 (23) 1* 30-39 20,410 (46) 6* 40-49 18,102 (119) 3* 50-59 16,239 (292) 16* 60-69 10,995 (593) 13* 70-79 6,654 (907) 27* 80+ 5,547 (1,650) 78* Data not available (2) Female 58,185 (1,777) 76* Male 51,827 (1,857) 68*

Here’s a breakdown of total cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 35,440 (1,491) 56* Asian (NH) 2,104 (134) 6* White (NH) 25,821 (1,533) 71* Hispanic 25,021 (423) 10* Other (NH) 5,097 (39) Data not available 16,529 (14) 1*

