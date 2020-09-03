ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of Marylanders hospitalized due to the coronavirus and the state’s positivity rate increased slightly Thursday as the state topped 110,000 total cases of the virus, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Thursday, Maryland has logged 110,012 total COVID-19 cases and 3,634 deaths, up from 109,319 and 3,623 on Wednesday.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.41%.
Number of persons tested negative: 1,247,593
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,634 pic.twitter.com/KqhsupC2My
The state’s test positivity rate increased from 3.36 percent on Wednesday to 3.41 percent on Thursday. Nearly two million tests have been conducted in the state — 1,989,891; of those, 1,247,593 came back negative.
The number of hospitalizations also went up from 370 on Wednesday to 382 on Thursday. Of those, 270 are in acute care and 112 are in intensive care.
Here’s a breakdown of total cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|398
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,536
|(227)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|14,626
|(443)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,825
|(584)
|23*
|Calvert
|795
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|522
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,728
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|809
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,424
|(92)
|2*
|Dorchester
|468
|(7)
|Frederick
|3,532
|(118)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,552
|(67)
|4*
|Howard
|4,459
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|270
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,281
|(782)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,565
|(774)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|560
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,130
|(56)
|Somerset
|201
|(4)
|Talbot
|478
|(4)
|Washington
|1,349
|(34)
|Wicomico
|1,587
|(47)
|Worcester
|854
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
Here’s a breakdown of total cases and deaths by age and gender(probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,038
|10-19
|8,029
|(2)
|20-29
|19,998
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,410
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|18,102
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,239
|(292)
|16*
|60-69
|10,995
|(593)
|13*
|70-79
|6,654
|(907)
|27*
|80+
|5,547
|(1,650)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|58,185
|(1,777)
|76*
|Male
|51,827
|(1,857)
|68*
Here’s a breakdown of total cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|35,440
|(1,491)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,104
|(134)
|6*
|White (NH)
|25,821
|(1,533)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,021
|(423)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,097
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,529
|(14)
|1*
