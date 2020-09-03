CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up Slightly As State Surpasses 110K Cases
OXFORD, Md. (WJZ) — Rapper Kanye West was spotted on Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

West stopped to eat lunch at Latitude 38, an American bistro in Oxford, Maryland.

West, who’s also a candidate for president, ordered two entrees — according to The Washingtonian — a roast beef sandwich and fish and chips.

The Talbot County community and others across Maryland are left wondering why West was driving through town.

The restaurant owner, Gretchen Gordon, told media outlets she had fun cooking for him.

The Caroline Circle posted that West also posed for a photo in front of the The Robert Morris Inn.

 

 

 

