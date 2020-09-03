BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s just ten days until the Baltimore Ravens kick off their season against the Cleveland Browns, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is eager to take the field.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Jackson said he feels like the team will be able to pick up where they left off last season despite the absence of pre-season games this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes to training camp, “I feel we’re right on schedule,” Jackson said, noting the team’s offense is moving great and defense is making plays on the field.

He added he can’t wait to get on the field and for fans to see the team’s rookies in action.

After missing two days of practice last month due to a groin injury, Jackson said he’s feeling 100 percent, adding the injury was not anything major.

“I’m good now, I was good the day I sat out of practice, but they just wanted me to just keep it safe, stay in the safe zone because the season’s coming up,” he said.

Jackson is reportedly laser-focused on a Super Bowl win this season. When asked about his favorite Super Bowl memories growing up, he highlighted the Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

“I wanted the Ravens to win before I was a Raven,” he said.

The Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore on September 13 to begin the season. The game will air at 1 p.m. on WJZ.